Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the December 31st total of 2,050,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 501,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Shares of NYSE ASH traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.66. The stock had a trading volume of 573,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,130. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ashland Global has a fifty-two week low of $38.88 and a fifty-two week high of $89.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.45 and a 200-day moving average of $76.88.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.15 million. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ashland Global will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $176,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Ganz sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $193,545.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,524.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $695,626 over the last three months. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASH. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ashland Global by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,598,000 after acquiring an additional 72,176 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Ashland Global by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Ashland Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,207,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Ashland Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Ashland Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ASH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ashland Global in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ashland Global from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.40.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

