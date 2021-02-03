Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) (LON:AHT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3,905.00

Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) (LON:AHT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,905 ($51.02) and last traded at GBX 3,851 ($50.31), with a volume of 32494 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,766 ($49.20).

AHT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,813.85 ($36.76).

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.26 billion and a PE ratio of 28.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,575.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,050.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a GBX 7.15 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.80%.

Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) Company Profile (LON:AHT)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

