Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Short Interest Update

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,200 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the December 31st total of 156,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 191.7 days.

ASHTF opened at $51.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.78 and its 200-day moving average is $40.16. Ashtead Group has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $53.99.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.