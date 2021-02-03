ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) PT Set at GBX 6,500 by Jefferies Financial Group

ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) has been given a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ASC. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price objective on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,100 ($79.70) target price on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price objective on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,476.93 ($71.56).

Shares of ASC stock traded up GBX 11.60 ($0.15) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 5,065.60 ($66.18). 118,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,973. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,829.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,648.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64. ASOS Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 975.20 ($12.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,548 ($72.48). The company has a market cap of £5.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21.

In other ASOS Plc (ASC.L) news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 148,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,375 ($57.16), for a total value of £6,475,000 ($8,459,628.95).

About ASOS Plc (ASC.L)

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

