Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 833,641 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 19,862.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 837,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 833,641 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in CSX were worth $76,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in CSX by 3.9% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 5,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in CSX by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CSX by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,360,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $89.46. 83,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,479,860. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $97.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen increased their target price on CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Argus upped their price target on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.63.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

