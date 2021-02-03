Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires New Shares in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 196,720 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $47,136,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WDAY. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Workday in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $285,735.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 6,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total transaction of $1,542,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 549,873 shares of company stock worth $124,480,122. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $259.09. The company had a trading volume of 69,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,246. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.03. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.75 and a 52-week high of $259.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $62.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.84 and a beta of 1.59.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

WDAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Workday in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Workday from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.00.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

