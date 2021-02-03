Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 4,460,713 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 534.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,294,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,460,713 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific makes up about 0.8% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $190,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 84.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.83.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $603,371.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,243 shares in the company, valued at $9,297,742.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 46,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $1,561,961.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,775 shares of company stock worth $2,451,627 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

BSX traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.21. The company had a trading volume of 389,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,494,457. The company has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.26.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

