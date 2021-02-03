Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 2,427,488 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,427,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $94,891,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

FNF traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.19. 17,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,718,416. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.32.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

FNF has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In related news, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 310,478 shares in the company, valued at $11,953,403. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 51,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $1,969,334.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,365 shares of company stock worth $4,477,834. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

