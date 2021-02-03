Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 51.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331,074 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $51,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.8% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,654,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $256,000. Robecosam AG acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $1,421,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 36,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $5,050,712.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,145 shares in the company, valued at $8,519,332.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 1,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $196,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,675 shares of company stock worth $13,350,016. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.82.

NYSE HCA traded up $5.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $170.91. 37,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,499,854. The company has a market capitalization of $57.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.38 and a 52-week high of $174.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.12 and its 200-day moving average is $143.36.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

