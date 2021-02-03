Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 266,644 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 728,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 266,644 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $64,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in JD.com by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the third quarter worth $36,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the third quarter worth $2,267,000. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 12.5% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JD.com during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $96.44. 275,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,170,719. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.70 and a 52 week high of $101.68.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.93 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.18.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

