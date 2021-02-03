Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assertio Holdings Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its portfolio consists of branded prescription neurology, inflammation and pain medications. The company’s business development includes acquisitions, licensing and mergers. Assertio Holdings Inc., formerly known as Assertio Therapeutics Inc., is based in LAKE FOREST, Ill. “

Separately, Gabelli downgraded Assertio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.25.

NASDAQ ASRT opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $77.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Assertio has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $1.71.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.51 million. Assertio had a negative net margin of 145.15% and a negative return on equity of 259.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Assertio will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Assertio news, major shareholder Group L.P. Cr sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total value of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,784,334 shares of company stock valued at $2,880,204 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Assertio by 5,626.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 118,997 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assertio by 277.6% in the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 418,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 307,300 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assertio by 39.2% in the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 701,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 197,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assertio by 12.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,480,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 393,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Assertio Company Profile

Assertio Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States. Its specialty pharmaceutical products include CAMBIA, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) for treating migraine; Zipsor, an NSAID for relief of mild to moderate acute pain; Gralise, a once-daily formulation of gabapentin for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; NUCYNTA ER, an extended-release version of tapentadol for the management of neuropathic pain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and NUCYNTA IR, an immediate release version of tapentadol for the management of moderate to severe acute pain.

