Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Trading 9.4% Higher

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT)’s share price traded up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.72 and last traded at $0.69. 11,607,757 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 13,438,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Assertio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Gabelli lowered shares of Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.64.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). Assertio had a negative net margin of 145.15% and a negative return on equity of 259.36%. The company had revenue of $34.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Assertio news, major shareholder Group L.P. Cr sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,784,334 shares of company stock worth $2,880,204 over the last quarter. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASRT. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Assertio by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,480,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 393,433 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Assertio by 277.6% in the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 418,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 307,300 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Assertio by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 701,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 197,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Assertio by 5,626.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 118,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Assertio Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASRT)

Assertio Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States. Its specialty pharmaceutical products include CAMBIA, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) for treating migraine; Zipsor, an NSAID for relief of mild to moderate acute pain; Gralise, a once-daily formulation of gabapentin for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; NUCYNTA ER, an extended-release version of tapentadol for the management of neuropathic pain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and NUCYNTA IR, an immediate release version of tapentadol for the management of moderate to severe acute pain.

