Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) (BIT:G) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) (BIT:G) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €15.06 ($17.72).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on G. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €19.50 ($22.94) price target on Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. has a 52 week low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a 52 week high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

