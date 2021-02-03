Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.68 EPS

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.68, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 47.96%. The company had revenue of $511.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Atkore International Group stock opened at $53.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.72 and its 200 day moving average is $32.43. Atkore International Group has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $54.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

In other Atkore International Group news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 38,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $1,366,779.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,004,422.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 12,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $506,064.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,219.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,435 shares of company stock worth $3,658,874. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Atkore International Group from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Atkore International Group from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Atkore International Group

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

