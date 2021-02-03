Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Receives Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

ATLKY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. SEB Equity Research downgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

OTCMKTS ATLKY opened at $56.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.12. The company has a market capitalization of $69.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82 and a beta of 0.97. Atlas Copco has a 12 month low of $25.39 and a 12 month high of $57.77.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

