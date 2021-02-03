Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Receives “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TEAM. Macquarie assumed coverage on Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an outperform rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Pritchard Capital raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist lowered shares of Atlassian from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $231.76.

Atlassian stock opened at $248.79 on Tuesday. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $110.01 and a fifty-two week high of $250.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $234.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.62. The firm has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.45, a P/E/G ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Atlassian will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Atlassian by 24.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Atlassian by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at $528,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 8.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

