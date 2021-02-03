Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $914.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.11 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS.

ATO stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.71. 11,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,053. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. Atmos Energy has a 1-year low of $77.92 and a 1-year high of $121.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

In related news, Director Richard A. Sampson acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.41 per share, for a total transaction of $48,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.93.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

