Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Trading 6.2% Higher

Shares of Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.86 and last traded at $13.81. 596,118 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 177% from the average session volume of 215,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Atreca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

Get Atreca alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $541.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.51.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atreca, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $158,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Hewitt Robinson sold 2,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $41,252.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 381,207 shares in the company, valued at $5,737,165.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,263 shares of company stock valued at $918,023. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atreca by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Atreca by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 19,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Atreca in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Atreca during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Atreca by 22.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atreca Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in clinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.