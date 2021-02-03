AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Financial Consulate Inc.

Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 1.3% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,138,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,117 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in AT&T by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,847,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,940,000 after buying an additional 496,199 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 5.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,565,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,388,000 after buying an additional 1,264,483 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 850.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,285,000 after buying an additional 10,900,074 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in AT&T by 1.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,557,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,967,000 after buying an additional 125,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $38.82. The stock has a market cap of $203.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.03 and a 200-day moving average of $28.98.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.36.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

