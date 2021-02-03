Audius Price Hits $0.24 on Top Exchanges (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One Audius token can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000629 BTC on exchanges. Audius has a total market capitalization of $28.39 million and $3.26 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Audius has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00054417 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.48 or 0.00139619 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00065100 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 90.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00078856 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.07 or 0.00239629 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00039169 BTC.

About Audius

Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 tokens. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. The official website for Audius is audius.co.

Buying and Selling Audius

Audius can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

