Aurora (AOA) Trading 10.3% Higher Over Last Week

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One Aurora token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aurora has a market capitalization of $16.87 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aurora has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00066633 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.53 or 0.00907968 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005742 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00046219 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00038740 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,737.54 or 0.04673990 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00015143 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00019930 BTC.

Aurora Token Profile

AOA is a dPoS/BFT token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,758,120,059 tokens. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial. Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

