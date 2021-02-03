Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $845,000 Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,092 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apexium Financial LP raised its position in shares of Facebook by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 976 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB opened at $266.31 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $758.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $267.04 and its 200-day moving average is $267.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.41.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,410.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.73, for a total transaction of $1,228,967.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,408,849 shares of company stock valued at $384,005,409 over the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

