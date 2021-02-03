Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $8.42 EPS

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The information services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $8.42, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.91 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 39.58%. Autohome’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ATHM traded up $3.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $122.46. The stock had a trading volume of 796,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,246. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.85. Autohome has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $147.67.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ATHM shares. Mizuho raised Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $83.10 to $117.60 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group raised Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. HSBC lifted their target price on Autohome from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on Autohome from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.66.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile consumers.

