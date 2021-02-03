Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Price Target Increased to $137.00 by Analysts at HSBC

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at HSBC from $113.00 to $137.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. HSBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.28% from the stock’s current price.

ATHM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Autohome from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Benchmark upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho raised shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $83.10 to $117.60 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.66.

Shares of NYSE ATHM opened at $118.84 on Wednesday. Autohome has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $147.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.44. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.91 million. Autohome had a net margin of 39.58% and a return on equity of 23.40%. Autohome’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Autohome will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Autohome by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Autohome in the 4th quarter worth about $4,325,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Autohome by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 15,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Autohome by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile consumers.

