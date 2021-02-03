Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Given New $97.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $94.00 to $97.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALV. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Autoliv in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Autoliv from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Autoliv from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Autoliv from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Autoliv from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.94.

NYSE ALV opened at $91.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.26 and a beta of 1.91. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $38.16 and a twelve month high of $95.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.14. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Autoliv will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $258,868.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,141.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Autoliv by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Autoliv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,521,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 16,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,311,000. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

