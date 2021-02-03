Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) is America First Investment Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

America First Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,572 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 5.2% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $17,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 101.6% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 8.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 65,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,098,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 6.8% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 8,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.5% during the third quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 12.5% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 6,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,344 shares of company stock valued at $6,947,065 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.86. 90,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,156,295. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.11 and a 12 month high of $182.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Barclays upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.94.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.