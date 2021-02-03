Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $15,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $29,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 200.0% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $168.38 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.80 and its 200-day moving average is $154.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Citigroup raised Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.94.

In related news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,344 shares of company stock worth $6,947,065 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

