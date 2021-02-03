Autonio (NIOX) Trading 3% Higher Over Last Week

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0530 or 0.00000141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded up 3% against the dollar. Autonio has a market capitalization of $2.75 million and approximately $167,049.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Autonio alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00054417 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.48 or 0.00139619 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00065100 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 90.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00078856 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.07 or 0.00239629 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00039169 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,782,371 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio. The official website for Autonio is auton.io.

Buying and Selling Autonio

Autonio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.