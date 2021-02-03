Avalanche Trading Up 20.8% Over Last Week (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. Avalanche has a total market cap of $1.07 billion and approximately $111.86 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 20.8% higher against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $13.86 or 0.00037881 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00052061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.75 or 0.00138729 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00066634 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.41 or 0.00247154 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00062627 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,887.92 or 0.92643452 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,937,055 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about.

Avalanche Coin Trading

Avalanche can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

