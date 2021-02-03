Avalara (AVLR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Avalara has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.26. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $127.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Avalara to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Avalara stock opened at $163.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -255.38 and a beta of 0.73. Avalara has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $184.41.

Several research analysts have commented on AVLR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Avalara from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

In other Avalara news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 3,794 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $588,411.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,575,640.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total transaction of $4,887,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 614,496 shares in the company, valued at $100,101,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 283,892 shares of company stock valued at $46,567,948. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

