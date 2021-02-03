Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Short Interest Down 20.6% in January

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the December 31st total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 601,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

In related news, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total value of $59,820.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,238.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.45, for a total transaction of $4,513,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 841,421 shares in the company, valued at $126,591,789.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 283,892 shares of company stock worth $46,567,948 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalara alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Avalara by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Avalara by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Avalara by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Avalara by 665.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Avalara by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avalara in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Avalara from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Avalara from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Avalara has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.50.

Shares of AVLR traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.25. 605,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,534. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.70 and a 200-day moving average of $147.25. Avalara has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $184.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.26. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $127.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avalara will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.