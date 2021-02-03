AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $171.81.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 3.6% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.6% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% in the third quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 20,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,749. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $118.17 and a 12-month high of $229.40. The company has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 86,676 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

