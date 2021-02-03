AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.85-1.95 for the period.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVB. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $150.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $174.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $171.81.

AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,436,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,380. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $118.17 and a 12 month high of $229.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.09%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 86,676 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

