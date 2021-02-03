Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,450,000 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the December 31st total of 16,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AVTR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Avantor from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Avantor stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.71. 5,150,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,162,667. Avantor has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.74.

In other Avantor news, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 36,016,093 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $893,559,267.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 412,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $11,162,051.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,147,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,155,274.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,624,471 shares of company stock worth $910,119,771. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avantor by 33.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,200,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,761,000 after acquiring an additional 6,370,236 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,450,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Avantor by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,767,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,281 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in Avantor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,266,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Avantor by 748.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,159,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786,906 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

