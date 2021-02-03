Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,160,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 291,230 shares during the quarter. Avery Dennison accounts for about 0.4% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $335,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1,735.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Shares of AVY traded up $10.03 on Wednesday, reaching $166.02. 17,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,220. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.96. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $76.96 and a 12 month high of $164.11.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.10. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVY. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.55.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.