Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) will announce sales of $1.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47 billion. Avis Budget Group posted sales of $2.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full year sales of $5.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.33 billion to $5.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.07 billion to $7.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Avis Budget Group.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Avis Budget Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avis Budget Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.29.

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.22. 27,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410,155. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 2.31. Avis Budget Group has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $52.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.24.

In related news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,771,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 298,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,930,863 in the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 16.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 20.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 12.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 575 dealer-operated and 420 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

