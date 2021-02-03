Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) COO Sells $219,152.04 in Stock

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) COO Rinda Sama sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $219,152.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,513,406.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rinda Sama also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 26th, Rinda Sama sold 3,217 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $172,366.86.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Rinda Sama sold 8,763 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total value of $405,814.53.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Rinda Sama sold 10,000 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $439,100.00.

NASDAQ AXNX opened at $51.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.61 and its 200 day moving average is $46.03. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $58.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -26.30 and a beta of 0.02.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $35.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.95 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 76.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2592.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.89) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXNX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,552,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,668 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 53,684 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 14,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

