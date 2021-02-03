Axos Financial, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Axos Financial in a report released on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.75. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axos Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.43.

AX opened at $41.98 on Monday. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $43.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.38 and a 200-day moving average of $30.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.82.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $162.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Axos Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $148,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,359.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at $1,387,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at $1,255,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 85.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 33,322 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 9.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after buying an additional 35,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 5.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

