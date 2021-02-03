AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Stock Price Up 5.8%

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)’s stock price rose 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.09 and last traded at $10.93. Approximately 372,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 459,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.33.

AXTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BWS Financial upped their price target on AXT from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. B. Riley lowered shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.60 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of AXT from $7.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

The company has a market cap of $457.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -366.54 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.45.

In other news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $361,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,834,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,900,708.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,290. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXTI. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of AXT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of AXT by 234.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AXT by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

About AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI)

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

