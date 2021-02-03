B. Riley Boosts Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Price Target to $33.00

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ELY. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Compass Point lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.82.

NYSE ELY opened at $28.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.08 and a 200-day moving average of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 2.16. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $30.69.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The company had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.30 million. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. Callaway Golf’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Callaway Golf news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 7,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $183,008.09. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 6,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $137,530.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares in the company, valued at $528,334.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELY. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,347,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,643,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,793 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 4,154.6% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 489,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,756,000 after purchasing an additional 478,107 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,545,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,104,000 after purchasing an additional 293,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 425,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,140,000 after purchasing an additional 276,148 shares during the last quarter.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

