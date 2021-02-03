B. Riley Comments on Braemar Hotels & Resorts ‘s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:BHR)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.06) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.78). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

BHR stock opened at $5.29 on Wednesday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $8.41. The company has a market capitalization of $194.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 3.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHR. Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 213.9% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 338,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 230,610 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 142,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 74,935 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

