B. Riley Comments on Fabrinet’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:FN)

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Fabrinet in a report issued on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now forecasts that the technology company will earn $3.60 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.54. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fabrinet’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.25.

NYSE FN opened at $83.77 on Monday. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.15 and a 200-day moving average of $70.29. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.18%.

In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $429,987.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,174.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 53.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its position in Fabrinet by 44.0% during the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 14,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 4.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 70.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the third quarter worth about $50,000. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

