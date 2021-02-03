B. Riley Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) in a research report issued on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.89.

Get Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) lifted their price objective on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$6.40 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$6.25 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th.

CIA stock opened at C$4.89 on Monday. Champion Iron Limited has a twelve month low of C$0.96 and a twelve month high of C$5.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.73. The company has a market cap of C$2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.69.

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) Company Profile

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.