B. Riley Increases Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Price Target to $334.00

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at B. Riley from $223.00 to $334.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Novavax from $211.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.69.

NVAX stock opened at $264.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.65 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. Novavax has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $276.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.07.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($5.57). The business had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.56 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 133.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,346.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6180.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novavax will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO John Trizzino sold 506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total transaction of $62,830.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,575.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Novavax by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,021,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Novavax by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 19,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Novavax by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Novavax by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the period. 49.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

