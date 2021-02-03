Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Trading Up 5.6%

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) was up 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.14 and last traded at $5.86. Approximately 1,125,155 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 807,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

The company has a market cap of $325.06 million, a PE ratio of -51.25 and a beta of 2.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.19.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $132.50 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Kenneth M. Young acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,644. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BW. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the third quarter worth $552,000. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the third quarter worth $360,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 256.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 57,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 17.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 24,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox; VÃ¸lund & Other Renewable; and SPIG. The Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.

