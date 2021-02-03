Badger DAO (BADGER) Reaches Market Cap of $100.60 Million

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. During the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 101.5% higher against the US dollar. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $100.60 million and $46.13 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Badger DAO token can now be purchased for approximately $43.40 or 0.00119014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00053982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.80 or 0.00139304 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00066192 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.25 or 0.00247498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00063367 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00038146 BTC.

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,032 tokens. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance.

