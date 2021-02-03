BAIC Motor (OTCMKTS:BCCMY) Trading Up 2.8%

BAIC Motor Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BCCMY) was up 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.70 and last traded at $3.70. Approximately 850 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered BAIC Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.32.

BAIC Motor Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BCCMY)

BAIC Motor Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells passenger vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides luxury passenger cars, luxury commercial vehicles, middle-end and high-end passenger cars, and self-owned passenger cars, as well as electric passenger cars.

