Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at CIBC

CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.08% from the company’s previous close.

BLDP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ballard Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.58.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $36.51 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.55 and a beta of 1.74. Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $38.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a current ratio of 9.10.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $25.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.06 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ecofin Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.