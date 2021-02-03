Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco BBVA Argentina S.A is a subsidiary of the BBVA Group. It offers retail and corporate banking to individuals, SME’s and large-sized companies. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A, formerly known as BBVA Banco Francés S.A., is based in Argentina. “

Separately, Santander lowered Banco BBVA Argentina from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of Banco BBVA Argentina stock opened at $2.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $567.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Banco BBVA Argentina has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $5.11.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $268.73 million during the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 15.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that Banco BBVA Argentina will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 129.9% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 111,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 62,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the 3rd quarter worth about $556,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 444,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 52,560 shares during the last quarter. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and secured loans (primarily automobile loans), mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, such as financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

