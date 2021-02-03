Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Short Interest Up 16.7% in January

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,600 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the December 31st total of 255,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLX. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A to a “sector perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A stock opened at $15.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $605.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $20.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLX. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 387,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 46,494 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 271,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 105,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets.

